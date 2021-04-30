State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,450 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of SpartanNash worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.49 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $706.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

