State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 425 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.