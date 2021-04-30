StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 19,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. On average, analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

