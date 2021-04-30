Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $61.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 787,344 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.