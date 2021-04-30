Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stake Lifted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 62.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,793 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Partners by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 64,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $49,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $53,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $448.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.90. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.