Stella-Jones (SJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million.

TSE SJ traded down C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,720. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.14. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$53.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.23.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

