Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $854.41 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and $854.41 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00067716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00295026 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00030540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01141231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00052424 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,240 coins and its circulating supply is 22,946,894,296 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.