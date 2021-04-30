Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 57.3% in April

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 151,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,095. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

