Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

