Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Gap Down to $42.49

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.49, but opened at $40.35. Steven Madden shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 5,960 shares traded.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

