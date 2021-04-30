STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.50 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €35.50 ($41.76) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.03 ($43.56).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock traded up €0.53 ($0.62) on Friday, reaching €32.54 ($38.28). 7,830,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.42. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.