STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $37.29. 299,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

