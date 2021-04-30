Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Assured Guaranty Put Options (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 414 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 639% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,413 shares of company stock worth $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

