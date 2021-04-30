Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Flotek Industries Call Options (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical volume of 538 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 10,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,456. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.66. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

