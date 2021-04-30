Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Pitney Bowes Call Options (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,086 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,670% compared to the average volume of 1,014 call options.

PBI stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14,108.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.