StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANX opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

