Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

RYH stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.58. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $286.08.

