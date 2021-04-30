Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $101.65. 9,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

