Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 2.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. 200,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.