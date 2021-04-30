STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.