Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 3,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,359. Straumann has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAUHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.