Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. 3,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,359. Straumann has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAUHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

