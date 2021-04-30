Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. Straumann has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $72.06.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

