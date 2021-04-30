Strs Ohio Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $352.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $354.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

