Strs Ohio Has $22.48 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 57.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 697,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth $48,233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 429,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 429,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $45.18 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

