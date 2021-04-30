Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $22.01 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

