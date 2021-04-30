Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $149.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

