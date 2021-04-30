Strs Ohio Sells 5,398 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $232.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.