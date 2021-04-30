Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $263.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.96.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

