Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $255.00 at Truist

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $245.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.