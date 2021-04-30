Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.32. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

