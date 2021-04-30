Subsea 7’s (SUBCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 12,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

