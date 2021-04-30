Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $186.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

