Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

NYSE LOW traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.08. 101,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

