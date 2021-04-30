Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $9.22 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.46. 44,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $402.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $377.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

