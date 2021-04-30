Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,345. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

