Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. On average, analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

