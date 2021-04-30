Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.53. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

