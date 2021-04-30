Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

