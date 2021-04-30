Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,640.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $38,640.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004100 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 450.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

