Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.920-6.080 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.86.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,340. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

