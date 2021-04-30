Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Raised to $171.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

