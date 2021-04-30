Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $183.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.46. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.