Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sunesis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.8% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 12,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $65.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.