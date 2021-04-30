Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of SMCI opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.