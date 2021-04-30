Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%.

SGC stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The company has a market cap of $401.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $29.33.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.