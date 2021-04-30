Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Announces Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%.
SGC stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The company has a market cap of $401.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $29.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
