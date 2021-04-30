Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 2,200 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 5,468 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $426,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,618. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

