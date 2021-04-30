Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Takes $206,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.10.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

