Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Surmodics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.350 EPS.

Surmodics stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,348. Surmodics has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.33 million, a P/E ratio of 697.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

SRDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,904 shares of company stock worth $384,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

