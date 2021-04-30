Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.