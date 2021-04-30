Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SZKMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

SZKMY stock opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $115.47 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.10.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

